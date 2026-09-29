Kharghar Roads Covered In Dust As Residents Raise Health Concerns, Seek Immediate Action From Civic Body | AI

A thick layer of dust has engulfed several major roads in Kharghar, raising concerns over the health and safety of residents and motorists. Dust clouds are being kicked up by passing vehicles, particularly during peak traffic hours, reducing visibility and worsening air quality in the area.

Residents said dust has accumulated along the roadsides, while soil and construction material from ongoing development activity have further aggravated the problem. The situation is particularly noticeable during the morning and evening when vehicular movement increases.

The reduced visibility caused by dust clouds also poses a risk to motorists and could lead to accidents, residents said. They added that prolonged exposure to dust could affect respiratory health, with some residents reporting an increase in breathing-related complaints.

The dust has also settled on trees lining the roads, affecting the greenery in the area. Residents have urged the Panvel Municipal Corporation to step up measures to control dust and ensure regular cleaning of roads.

“The increasing dust on Kharghar’s roads has become a serious problem for residents. Construction activity in the area is adding to the dust in the air. The traffic department and civic administration need to take immediate note of the issue,” said Sanjay Gharat, former deputy sarpanch of Kharghar.

Residents have demanded that construction sites be required to regularly spray water to suppress dust and that vehicles transporting soil and construction material be properly covered. They have also called for regular mechanical sweeping and cleaning of roads.

Residents said the absence of regular road cleaning and water sprinkling has contributed to the increasing dust levels and urged the civic administration to implement effective dust-control measures.

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