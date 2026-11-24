Three people die in separate road accidents on SCLR, Chembur and Mankhurd as police register cases | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 24, 2026: A 27-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a horrific road accident on the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) on Tuesday morning after an allegedly illegal U-turn by a car driver triggered a chain collision involving a truck and a BEST bus.

The victim, identified as Ajay Gunwant Patil, was heading towards Chembur from Malad when the accident occurred around 7.10 am on November 24. The car driver allegedly fled the spot without offering assistance.

Illegal U-Turn Triggers Chain Collision

According to the FIR, Patil was riding his scooter (MH 47 BC 2174) from Malad West to Panvel to pick up his wife. When he was travelling along the SCLR bridge from Santacruz towards Chembur, a car (MH 02 DN 3058), coming from the opposite direction, allegedly took a sudden U-turn at a spot where such a manoeuvre was not permitted.

According to eyewitness Ram Birodkar, the car suddenly entered the carriageway meant for traffic moving towards Chembur, forcing an approaching Eicher truck to apply its brakes abruptly.

Patil, who was riding behind the truck, failed to stop in time and rammed his scooter into the rear of the vehicle, falling onto the road on its left side.

In a tragic sequence of events, the rear right wheel of a BEST bus (MH 01 DR 6676), which was travelling alongside the truck, ran over Patil's head, causing fatal injuries.

The car driver allegedly fled the scene along with the vehicle without providing medical assistance to the injured rider or informing the police. Personnel from Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station rushed to the spot after receiving information and shifted Patil to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead before admission.

The complaint was lodged by the deceased's uncle, Padmakar Kashinath Patil, 42, a resident of Kalamboli in Raigad district. Police have registered a case against the car driver and the BEST bus driver under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act. Further investigation is underway.

Two Killed In Separate Road Accidents On Sunday

Meanwhile, two people lost their lives in separate road accidents in Mumbai's eastern suburbs on Sunday, November 22. The deceased have been identified as Ramapati Prasiddh Narayan Dubey, 61, and Sunil Niddhu Singh, 46. Separate cases have been registered by Govandi and Trombay police, respectively.

Security Guard Dies After Bullet Hits Bicycle

In the first incident, Dubey, a security guard working at Union Park on the Sion-Trombay Road, died after his bicycle was allegedly hit by a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle near Maitri Park bus stop in Chembur at around 2 pm.

Originally from Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh, Dubey lived in a watchman's cabin at his workplace and regularly used his bicycle for commuting. According to the FIR registered by Govandi police, the Bullet motorcycle (MH 01 DL 7685), allegedly driven by Pradyumn Rajendra Hatwar, 27, a resident of B.R.C. Colony, Govandi, rammed into Dubey's bicycle.

He sustained serious injuries and was initially taken to Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi before being shifted to Sion Hospital for further treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Police recorded the complaint of his son, Arvind Dubey, 42, and registered a case against the motorcycle rider for allegedly driving rashly and negligently.

Activa Rider Killed In Cement Mixer Collision

In the second incident, Sunil Singh, a resident of Matunga, died after his Honda Activa scooter (MH 01 EK 1110) was hit by a cement mixer truck near the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Punjabwadi Junction, in Mankhurd, on Sunday evening.

According to the Trombay police FIR, Singh had left home around 4 pm to visit a warehouse in Agrawadi, Mankhurd, to meet a person known as Ramu Chacha in connection with an order-related assignment.

While returning home between 4.45 pm and 5 pm, his scooter was allegedly hit by a Tata Ashok Leyland cement mixer (MH 01 EW 4127). The impact left him with severe head injuries.

Police rushed Singh to Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The cement mixer was allegedly being driven by Rajkumar Vishwanath Paswan, 38, a resident of the Wadala RTO area.

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Based on a complaint lodged by Singh's son, Aniket Singh, 24, Trombay police registered a case against the cement mixer driver under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act. Further investigations into both Sunday accidents are underway.

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