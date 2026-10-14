Mumbai Road Accident: Four Injured As Tanker Rams Into BEST Bus At Mulund’s Chheda Nagar Signal After Sudden Braking |

Mumbai: Four passengers were injured after a tanker collided with a BEST wet-lease bus at Chheda Nagar Signal near Mulund on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred around 6.55 am on Route A-373, as the bus was travelling from Vaishali Nagar towards Mahul.

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According to the accident report, the bus driver applied the brakes after a motorcycle suddenly came in front of the bus at the signal, following which a Mumbai-to-Vashi tanker rammed the right side of the bus.

The impact shattered three windowpanes on the bus’s right side, injuring four passengers, including two women aged 14 and 22.

The 14-year-old girl sustained an injury below her right eye, while the 22-year-old woman suffered bleeding injuries to her right elbow and leg due to broken glass.

The bus conductor took both women to Rajawadi Hospital. One other injured passenger reportedly refused hospital treatment, while another was taken to a hospital by relatives.

Both vehicles were taken to Tilak Nagar Police Station by the police.

Further details about the injuries and police action are awaited.