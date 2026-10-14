Mumbai Road Accident: 20-Year-Old Student Loses Finger After Reversing Cab Hits Scooter In Powai, Driver Arrested | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 20-year-old college student lost his right little finger after a reversing cab hit his scooter in Powai on October 10. The driver allegedly fled but was arrested later.

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Police said Suyash Kamble was returning home after dropping his mother at work around 8.55am when a yellownumber-plate car reversed from a building gate on Central Avenue Road near Lucky Store in Eden Old Market, Hiranandani.

The car struck his scooter’s right handlebar, causing him to fall. His hand was trapped beneath the scooter, severing his little finger. Bystanders chased the driver unsuccessfully, but Kamble noted the registration number.

“After unsuccessfully searching for the severed finger, I was taken to Hiranandani Hospital by an unidentified local boy. I underwent surgery around 3pm that day,” Kamble said.

Police traced the driver, Hamidullah Khan, through the registration number. Khan was arrested and subsequently released after being served a notice. Kamble said severe post-surgery pain prevented him from approaching police immediately. He filed his complaint on Monday.