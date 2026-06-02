Mumbai Road Accident: 55-Year-Old Man Killed After Speeding SUV Crashes Into Four Vehicles In Kurla

Representational Image | File

Mumbai: A 55-year-old man was killed after a speeding Maruti Suzuki Brezza allegedly crashed into four vehicles in Nehrunagar, Kurla, on the night of May 30.

Driver Allegedly Fled After Taking Victim To Hospital

The driver reportedly took the injured victim to a hospital but fled without informing the police.

Victim Identified As Kurla Resident

The deceased, Kanhaiya Verma (55), originally from Uttar Pradesh, had been living in Kurla (East) with his family for the past five years and worked at a local grocery store.

Vehicle Registered In Pimpri Chinchwad

The vehicle involved in the accident is registered in Pimpri Chinchwad. Further investigation is underway.

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