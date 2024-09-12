 Mumbai: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav Undergoes Angioplasty At Asian Heart Institute, Expected To Discharge Soon
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav Undergoes Angioplasty At Asian Heart Institute, Expected To Discharge Soon

Mumbai: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav Undergoes Angioplasty At Asian Heart Institute, Expected To Discharge Soon

The 76-year-old former Bihar chief minister is expected to be discharged in a day or two, the sources added. In 2014, the former Union minister, 66 at the time, had underwent a six hour long aortic valve replacement surgery at Asian Heart Institute.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 05:50 PM IST
article-image
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav | PTI

Mumbai, Sep 12: Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad Yadav underwent angioplasty at a hospital here, sources said on Thursday.

Yadav, who was admitted in Asian Heart Institute here on September 10, underwent angioplasty on Wednesday, they said. The 76-year-old former Bihar chief minister is expected to be discharged in a day or two, the sources added.

In 2014, the former Union minister, 66 at the time, had underwent a six hour long aortic valve replacement surgery at Asian Heart Institute.

Read Also
'Law & Order Collapsed Under Lalu Prasad Yadav's Govt,' Says Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary
article-image

He had visited the hospital for follow-ups in 2018 and 2023. "He was admitted again on September 10, 2024 at Asian Heart Institute for angioplasty by Dr (Santosh) Dora and Dr Tilak (Suvarna)," sources added.

FPJ Shorts
Terrifying Video: 4 Injured As Dilapidated Building Collapses Amid Heavy Rain In Agra; Rescue Operation Underway
Terrifying Video: 4 Injured As Dilapidated Building Collapses Amid Heavy Rain In Agra; Rescue Operation Underway
Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Alert Citizens About New IVRS Scam Impersonating Court Officials
Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Alert Citizens About New IVRS Scam Impersonating Court Officials
Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan Recalls First Meeting With Michael Jackson, Says, 'Almost Fainted When..'
Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan Recalls First Meeting With Michael Jackson, Says, 'Almost Fainted When..'
Pune Set To Receive 2 New Vande Bharat Trains On September 16; Check Details Inside
Pune Set To Receive 2 New Vande Bharat Trains On September 16; Check Details Inside

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Alert Citizens About New IVRS Scam Impersonating Court Officials

Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Alert Citizens About New IVRS Scam Impersonating Court Officials

Mumbai: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav Undergoes Angioplasty At Asian Heart Institute, Expected To...

Mumbai: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav Undergoes Angioplasty At Asian Heart Institute, Expected To...

Mumbai: 32-Year-Old Operations Manager At Banana Leaf Restaurant Booked For Embezzling ₹1.23...

Mumbai: 32-Year-Old Operations Manager At Banana Leaf Restaurant Booked For Embezzling ₹1.23...

Mumbai: Ajit Pawar Skips Coastal Road Inauguration Event Amid Fresh Fiction In Mahayuti

Mumbai: Ajit Pawar Skips Coastal Road Inauguration Event Amid Fresh Fiction In Mahayuti

Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 176 Non-Executive Positions On mazagondock.in, Check...

Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 176 Non-Executive Positions On mazagondock.in, Check...