Mumbai: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav Undergoes Angioplasty At Asian Heart Institute, Expected To Discharge Soon

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav | PTI

Mumbai, Sep 12: Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad Yadav underwent angioplasty at a hospital here, sources said on Thursday.

Yadav, who was admitted in Asian Heart Institute here on September 10, underwent angioplasty on Wednesday, they said. The 76-year-old former Bihar chief minister is expected to be discharged in a day or two, the sources added.

In 2014, the former Union minister, 66 at the time, had underwent a six hour long aortic valve replacement surgery at Asian Heart Institute.

He had visited the hospital for follow-ups in 2018 and 2023. "He was admitted again on September 10, 2024 at Asian Heart Institute for angioplasty by Dr (Santosh) Dora and Dr Tilak (Suvarna)," sources added.