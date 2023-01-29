Mumbai: Right-wing gathering demands law on 'love, land jihad'

T Raja Singh addressing the gathering | T Raja Singh

A law against "love and land jihad", ban on the term "halal" on all products sold, "Dharmaveer Din" in honour of Sambhaji Maharaj, preparation for "war" and plan of economic and social boycott of Muslims were some of the demands made at a public meeting post 'Hindu Jan Akrosh Morcha' held on Sunday.

Hundreds walk from Shivaji Park to Kamgar Maidan

Organised by Sakal Hindu Samaj, Mumbai – a pan right-wing group which doesn't have a specified person at helm of its affairs – the rally saw hundreds walking from Shivaji Park to Kamgar Maidan in Prabhadevi where the meeting was addressed by Raja Singh. Hailing from Andhra Pradesh, he is a vocal anti-Muslim critic who was suspended by the BJP for remarks against Prophet Mohammed.

On Sunday, however, leaders of BJP, including Ashish Shelar, Raj Purohit and some from Eknath Shinde's faction had attended the meeting besides members from Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal and Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, among others. No one claimed to be from Hindu Sakal Samaj, the banner under which the rally was organised.

Raja Singh continues anti-Muslim rhetoric

In his rhetoric that was anti-Muslim throughout, Raja repeatedly used slang and derogatory words and statements while describing the minority community. “The chingari (spark) that is lit here will turn into a jwalamukhi (volcano) if love and land Jihad is not stopped. The government has to come out with a law. There is a conspiracy to trap Hindu girls and convert them," said Mr Singh amidst chants of Jai Shri Ram and Bharat Mata ki Jai.

Instances of the Shraddha Walkar case were repeatedly cited to call for the law. “After Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) was banned in Kerala, it started the project of love jihad. They are getting foreign funding for this,” claimed Mr Singh. He appealed to the gathering to ensure that no business is done with Muslim traders. For women, whom he has asked to learn self-defence, said that they should ensure that the gym instructor is not a Muslim.

Buy from Hindus, boycott products with Halal tags: Raja Singh

“Even in Ola, Uber and Rapido check if the driver is a Muslim or a tilakdhari. Whether a commodity is of ₹1 or ₹1 lakh, buy it from a Hindu. If the word halal is mentioned in any product, we demand that it not be purchased. Even Ramdev baba should remove the word from the products he sells. Why should we have rules that are meant for Islamic countries? Land is being taken away in the name of Waqf. Why do we require that law,” fumed Mr. Singh.

He spoke in praise of Shivaji Maharaj, his son Sambhaji and Bal Thackeray. "Sambhaji endured immense torture at the hands of Aurangzeb but he did not convert. Instead of a doctor, women should look to giving birth to a Shivaji. These are times of strife and war. If the government does not make a law, we will make one,” warned Mr Singh.

