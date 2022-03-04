Mumbai riders have highest Uber ratings among metros in India

Mumbai: Uber today revealed that Mumbai riders have the highest review ratings among metro cities in India. This makes Mumbai, with an average rating of 4.72, the most well-behaved city among metros in the country as per Uber driver ratings.

Uber has a two-way rating system where riders and drivers can rate each other out of a maximum score of 5 based on their behaviour and overall experience. Recently, for the first time, Uber made it easier for riders to see how their rating was calculated and access a complete breakdown of their ratings in the Uber app’s new Privacy Center. A rider’s rating is an average of the last 500 trips.

The below list shows the top 15 Indian cities ranked from the highest average rider rating to the lowest.

Top 15 Uber Rider Ratings among Indian cities

Jaipur Thiruvananthapuram, Patna Kochi, Ludhiana Indore, Pune Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh Bhubaneswar, Nagpur Visakhapatnam Coimbatore Mysore Mumbai Chennai Lucknow, Hyderabad, Delhi NCR Bangalore Kolkata Guwahati

*Cities with equal average rider ratings have been ranked together

Uber believes that riders should have more visibility and transparency regarding their data. By empowering riders with this information, Uber hopes to encourage positive interactions between riders and drivers.

From conversations with the most-engaged driver partners on its platform, Uber has put together a list of top 5 things that can help riders improve their ratings:



Tips from most-engaged Uber drivers to improve rider rating

Be ready: Driver-partners love it when riders are ready to go when they arrive at the pick-up location, and when the location you entered is actually where you’ll be. Please show respect for your driver partner's time and don't leave them waiting.

Leave it as you found it: Always make sure to take your belongings and any garbage with you. Don’t leave a mess behind.

Treat everyone and everything with respect: We want riders and driver-partners to feel safe, respectful, and positive at all times. Riders should treat their driver and their vehicle as they would want to be treated.



Don’t slam the door: It is easy to accidentally slam a door if you aren’t thinking about it, and drivers have consistently cited door slams as a reason why they deduct stars.



Be polite and courteous: After an interesting couple of years, we could all benefit from spreading a little kindness. “Hello, how was your day?” can really go a long way.

ALSO READ NHRC notices to Maha Chief Secy, Pune Police chief after 4 die while cleaning septic tank

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 12:13 PM IST