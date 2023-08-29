Mumbai-Revas Ferry Service To Resume On September 1st After Monsoon Break | File

Mumbai: The ferry service connecting Mumbai and Revas in Maharashtra's Raigad district, which was temporarily halted due to monsoon conditions since June, is set to recommence from September 1st. The Mumbai Jalvahatuk Audyogic Sanstha Maryadit, an organization of ferry operators, announced that three services will operate in each direction between Bhaucha Dhakka (ferry wharf) in south Mumbai and Revas, starting at 6 am on September 1st.

Additional services to be introduced during weekends

Passengers can avail the one-way fare between Bhaucha Dhakka and Revas at Rs 100 per person, while a fee of Rs 200 will be charged for carrying a two-wheeler onboard. A representative of the ferry operators' body stated that additional services will be introduced during weekends based on passenger traffic. Moreover, during the Ganpati festival, extra services will be operated if there's a surge in demand.

A representative of the ferry operators' body clarified that the ferry service between Bhaucha Dhakka and Mora will remain operational year-round, whereas the service to Revas is suspended during the initial monsoon months due to adverse sea conditions. The suspension in June was attributed to rough sea conditions.

The resumption of this ferry service between Mumbai and Revas brings relief to commuters and tourists alike, offering a convenient transportation option between these two points in Maharashtra.