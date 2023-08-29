 Mumbai-Revas Ferry Service To Resume On September 1st After Monsoon Break
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai-Revas Ferry Service To Resume On September 1st After Monsoon Break

Mumbai-Revas Ferry Service To Resume On September 1st After Monsoon Break

A representative of the ferry operators' body stated that additional services will be introduced during weekends based on passenger traffic.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 11:32 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai-Revas Ferry Service To Resume On September 1st After Monsoon Break | File

Mumbai: The ferry service connecting Mumbai and Revas in Maharashtra's Raigad district, which was temporarily halted due to monsoon conditions since June, is set to recommence from September 1st. The Mumbai Jalvahatuk Audyogic Sanstha Maryadit, an organization of ferry operators, announced that three services will operate in each direction between Bhaucha Dhakka (ferry wharf) in south Mumbai and Revas, starting at 6 am on September 1st.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Belapur-Mandwa ferry service commences; read for fare details and timings
article-image

Additional services to be introduced during weekends

Passengers can avail the one-way fare between Bhaucha Dhakka and Revas at Rs 100 per person, while a fee of Rs 200 will be charged for carrying a two-wheeler onboard. A representative of the ferry operators' body stated that additional services will be introduced during weekends based on passenger traffic. Moreover, during the Ganpati festival, extra services will be operated if there's a surge in demand.

A representative of the ferry operators' body clarified that the ferry service between Bhaucha Dhakka and Mora will remain operational year-round, whereas the service to Revas is suspended during the initial monsoon months due to adverse sea conditions. The suspension in June was attributed to rough sea conditions.

The resumption of this ferry service between Mumbai and Revas brings relief to commuters and tourists alike, offering a convenient transportation option between these two points in Maharashtra.

Read Also
Mumbai: Matheran – Aman Lodge Shuttle Services ferries 78k passengers during April-May
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

New Affliction In City: Viral Myositis

New Affliction In City: Viral Myositis

Mumbai: Police File 185-Page Chargesheet In Girgaum Chowpatty Accident Case

Mumbai: Police File 185-Page Chargesheet In Girgaum Chowpatty Accident Case

Mumbai: Cops Nab Accused In ₹65 Lakh Mobile Theft Case

Mumbai: Cops Nab Accused In ₹65 Lakh Mobile Theft Case

FPJ Cyber Secure: Ulwe Man Loses ₹1.47 Lakh In Attempt To Get ₹50,000 Loan; Pobe On

FPJ Cyber Secure: Ulwe Man Loses ₹1.47 Lakh In Attempt To Get ₹50,000 Loan; Pobe On

Mumbai News: Passenger Found Drinking Inside First Class Coach Of Borivali Local, WR To Probe...

Mumbai News: Passenger Found Drinking Inside First Class Coach Of Borivali Local, WR To Probe...