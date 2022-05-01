Mumbai: Retired MTNL servant loses Rs 39 lakhs in policy fraud

A 61-year-old retired MTNL official has lodged a complaint with the police claiming that a group of fraudsters had induced him to pay Rs 39.66 lakh on the pretext of providing her a profitable insurance policy.

According to the police, the complainant is a resident of Dadar and had retired from the post of Chief Section Supervisor from the MTNL. As per the victim, in May 2015 she had received a phone call from a person who claimed to be a senior fund manager, calling from an insurance company.

The victim in her complaint had claimed that, "The caller on taking a policy having total premium amount of around Rs 40 lakh, she would be entitled for Rs 70 lakh on completion of the maturity. The victim agreed and in a span of five years, the victim was induced to pay a total of Rs 39.66 lakh in different bank accounts," the victim's FIR stated.

However, despite having completed the maturity period, when the victim did not receive her returns, she tried contacting the insurance 'officials', who then switched off their contact numbers.

Having realised that she had been duped, the victim approached the police and got a case registered against the fraudsters. The police have registered a case on charges of common intention, cheating by personation), cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, punishment for identity theft and punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 08:40 PM IST