 Mumbai: Retired College Principal Loses ₹17 Lakh In Cyber Fraud Over Fake SIR Voter Roll Update
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Mumbai: Retired College Principal Loses ₹17 Lakh In Cyber Fraud Over Fake SIR Voter Roll Update

A retired college principal from Deonar allegedly lost Rs 17 lakh after cyber fraudsters posing as poll officials claimed his father’s name was incorrect on the voter roll. The victim was allegedly persuaded to download an APK file to complete an SIR form.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Sunday, August 16, 2026, 08:55 AM IST
Mumbai: Retired College Principal Loses ₹17 Lakh In Cyber Fraud Over Fake SIR Voter Roll Update
Mumbai: Retired College Principal Loses ₹17 Lakh In Cyber Fraud Over Fake SIR Voter Roll Update | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: A retired college principal lost `17 lakh after cyber fraudsters posing as poll officials trapped him on the pretext of rectifying a discrepancy related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

The Deonar resident is said to be the first victim of such a scam. The fraudsters allegedly tricked him into downloading an .APK file on August 8, claiming that his father’s name had been incorrectly listed on the voter roll. The caller insisted that he urgently needed to fill out an SIR form through the .APK file to avoid being unable to vote.

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The file gave the fraudsters access to the victim’s phone, following which `17 lakh was siphoned off.

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