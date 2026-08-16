Bombay HC Refuses Relief To Student Over Tampered CET Scorecards, Upholds Cancellation Of B.Tech Admission

The Bombay High Court upheld the cancellation of a student’s provisional B.Tech admission after CET scorecard discrepancies were found | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 15, 2026: Extraordinary jurisdiction of this court cannot be used to protect an advantage obtained on the basis of an inauthentic document, observed the Bombay High Court while refusing to restore the provisional admission of a B.Tech student after finding that the scorecards he relied upon showed percentiles that were inconsistent with the official MAH-MHT-CET 2026 examination data.

A bench of Justices Riyaz Chagla and Farhan Dubash, on August 14, dismissed a petition filed by Shubham Mangire, who had challenged the cancellation of his provisional admission to a B.Tech Renewable Energy Engineering course.

Mangire had appeared for the MAH-MHT-CET 2026 PCM examination in April and May. Based on scorecards initially relied upon by him, he claimed an overall percentile of 78.874707 in the first attempt and 73.5482364 in the second attempt. He was subsequently granted provisional admission on June 23.

CET Cell Finds Discrepancies

However, the State CET Cell's investigation found that his actual overall percentiles were 7.8474707 and 13.5482364. The court noted several discrepancies in the subject-wise scores as well.

It said the percentile figures shown in the disputed scorecards did not match the official examination data and, in one instance, the particular percentile had not been awarded to any candidate in that session.

The supplementary report submitted by the CET Cell concluded that the scorecards produced by Mangire had been “tampered with / fabricated” and were not generated by the authority. The court said it found no reason to disbelieve the report.

Court Declines To Probe Fabrication

The bench clarified that it was not deciding whether Mangire himself had fabricated or knowingly used the documents. “This Court is not called upon, in exercise of its writ jurisdiction, to conduct a criminal investigation,” it said, leaving any further action to the competent authorities.

At the same time, the court described the circumstances as “deeply disturbing”. It said the integrity of examinations and authenticity of documents are essential when merit determines access to scarce educational opportunities.

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“No admission, however desirable, can justify the manipulation of an examination record,” the court said, warning that such practices cause injustice to students who compete honestly on the basis of their actual performance.

The court held that Mangire had no legal right to continue in the course and upheld the university's decision to cancel his provisional admission.

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