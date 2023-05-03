Mumbai: Retired ACP hurt as car tyre bursts on Worli Sea Link

Bandra Worli Sea Link | PTI

A retired Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) from the Maharashtra police cadre sustained injuries after a tyre of his car burst and the vehicle rammed into the divider on Worli Sea Link Tuesday evening. It took more than an hour to clear the accident spot which had caused a 2km long massive traffic jam. There was another person travelling with the retired cop. The police said both persons were fine and no case was registered as it was an accident.