 Mumbai: Attempt to commit culpable homicide charge against man who rode on Bandra Worli Sea Link; family claim he is 'wrongly booked'
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Attempt to commit culpable homicide charge against man who rode on Bandra Worli Sea Link; family claim he is 'wrongly booked'

Mumbai: Attempt to commit culpable homicide charge against man who rode on Bandra Worli Sea Link; family claim he is 'wrongly booked'

His family claimed that Google Maps showed him that the BWSL was a shortcut.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 28, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Attempt to commit culpable homicide charge against man who rode on Bandra Worli Sea Link; family claim he is 'wrongly booked' | File

A 24-year-old Ahmedabad man, Kiran Sunil Patel, who was arrested by Bandra police on Wednesday for allegedly riding his bike over the Bandra Worli Sea Link (BWSL) was unaware that bikes were not permitted on the bridge, reports from Mid Day stated.

Cops have charged him with culpable homicide and imprisoned him. However, his family claim that he was wrongly booked.

Kiran’s family said that he had set out for Dadar from Bandra to purchase medicines for his ailing father-in-law, who is critical.

Patel did not intend to ride on the wrong side

His family further claimed that Google Maps showed him that the BWSL was a shortcut. The family also claimed that he did not intend to ride on the wrong side but had made a U-turn to return to the toll plaza on realising his mistake.

The accused's 17-year-old brother-in-law, a Kandivali resident, was riding pillion, while Kiran's elder brother, Kunal, was riding behind him on another bike. The latter did not enter the BWSL.

On seeing him venture onto the bridge, Kunal shouted at Kiran to turn back. He was nabbed while returning.

The accused was arrested under Sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 279 and 336 of the Indian Penal Code and 184, 179, 190(2),3/181, 4(2)/177(A) of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Read Also
Mumbai: Police constable injured in hit-and-run incident on Bandra-Worli Sea Link
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Attempt to commit culpable homicide charge against man who rode on Bandra Worli Sea Link;...

Mumbai: Attempt to commit culpable homicide charge against man who rode on Bandra Worli Sea Link;...

Navi Mumbai: NMMC plants indigenous saplings on World Earth Day

Navi Mumbai: NMMC plants indigenous saplings on World Earth Day

Navi Mumbai: 'Local bodies should find suitable solutions keeping in mind their city's...

Navi Mumbai: 'Local bodies should find suitable solutions keeping in mind their city's...

Navi Mumbai: Woman killed, minor injured after speeding pickup van rams into them in Ulwe

Navi Mumbai: Woman killed, minor injured after speeding pickup van rams into them in Ulwe

Arvind Sawant says Shrikant Shinde's meet with BMC administrator ‘an insult to people of south...

Arvind Sawant says Shrikant Shinde's meet with BMC administrator ‘an insult to people of south...