Mumbai: Attempt to commit culpable homicide charge against man who rode on Bandra Worli Sea Link; family claim he is 'wrongly booked' | File

A 24-year-old Ahmedabad man, Kiran Sunil Patel, who was arrested by Bandra police on Wednesday for allegedly riding his bike over the Bandra Worli Sea Link (BWSL) was unaware that bikes were not permitted on the bridge, reports from Mid Day stated.

Cops have charged him with culpable homicide and imprisoned him. However, his family claim that he was wrongly booked.

Kiran’s family said that he had set out for Dadar from Bandra to purchase medicines for his ailing father-in-law, who is critical.

Patel did not intend to ride on the wrong side

His family further claimed that Google Maps showed him that the BWSL was a shortcut. The family also claimed that he did not intend to ride on the wrong side but had made a U-turn to return to the toll plaza on realising his mistake.

The accused's 17-year-old brother-in-law, a Kandivali resident, was riding pillion, while Kiran's elder brother, Kunal, was riding behind him on another bike. The latter did not enter the BWSL.

On seeing him venture onto the bridge, Kunal shouted at Kiran to turn back. He was nabbed while returning.

The accused was arrested under Sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 279 and 336 of the Indian Penal Code and 184, 179, 190(2),3/181, 4(2)/177(A) of the Motor Vehicle Act.