 Mumbai: Retaining Wall Collapse In Vikhroli Park Site Damages 5 Houses; No Injuries Reported
At least five houses were damaged when a retaining wall at Varsha Nagar in Vikhroli Park Site collapsed on Wednesday. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. As a precautionary measure, the local ward office's civic officials have demolished the partially collapsed houses in the area.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 12:24 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Retaining Wall Collapse In Vikhroli Park Site Damages 5 Houses; No Injuries Reported | File

The incident occurred near Tata Power House in Varsha Nagar on Wednesday morning. "The retaining wall was old and in a dilapidated condition, so repair work was conducted last year," said a local resident. Some houses are situated on the hillside, while others are located at the base. Several of these houses and shops were damaged in the collapse.

"We evacuated the houses near the wall immediately after it collapsed. Although no one was injured, we have demolished three houses that were in a dangerous condition following the collapse. The remaining two will be removed by Thursday as a precautionary measure. The structures are on collector land, and the retaining wall was built by MHADA. We have informed MHADA about the incident," stated a civic official from N Ward.

