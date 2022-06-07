Exclusive: Mumbai restaurant denies entry to women with hijab; details inside

Image credits: Freepik

A restaurant in Mumbai's Bandra has allegedly denied entry to women wearing hijabs. The post was shared by an Instagram user named Ayesha Karbari who said that people with hijabs were not welcome in Mitron restaurant.

Her post read, "@bandramitron We were so in shock that we didn't even ask to speak to a manager. However, now is a great time for someone from management to please respond. @vinayakghoshal Sorry this had to happen on your birthday. I do know that if I had shown up earlier we could've shifted the entire party and wouldn't have had to suffer this ordeal this way."

The influencer also tagged people from the restaurant industry in her post. She further wrote, "I'm sorry for tagging all of you but I just want to know where everyone stands in terms of what counts as rights of admission reserved and what counts purely as religious discrimination.

In an exclusive interview with Free Press Journal, Param, head of Mitron, spoke about women with hijab being denied entry. He said, "I have no idea about this. In Indian attire, a hijab is allowed. Every club has a different policy and rule. It is a club where alcohol is being served. Most of the women are not comfortable who are coming in hijab. This issue is being created in a wrong way. It is being quoted in a wrong way to take the attention of the crowd. There are my friends who come in hijab, we do not stop them."

