Mumbai Restaurant Ayub’s Food Licence Suspended After FDA Flags Houseflies, Open Drains & Improper Egg Storage - VIDEO |

Mumbai: Mumbai’s popular eatery Ayub’s has become the latest target of the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) after its food licence was suspended on Tuesday following serious food safety and hygiene violations.

During an FDA inspection at the restaurant located near Fort, officials reportedly found several deficiencies in its food safety practices, including houseflies, open drains, stagnant water and improper storage of eggs, among other hygiene lapses.

The licence was suspended with effect from August 23 under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

AYUB’S LICENCE SUSPENDED BY FDA



Mumbai’s famous AYUB’S in Fort has had its food licence suspended after a Maharashtra FDA inspection.



Officials found houseflies, open drains, stagnant water and improper storage of eggs, among other food safety and hygiene lapses.



The licence… pic.twitter.com/7mBoRCEIG7 — Mumbai Heritage (@mumbaiheritage) August 25, 2026

FDA flags contamination risks

The FDA said the violations collectively pointed to serious weaknesses in the establishment’s basic food safety systems. It warned that such conditions could increase the risk of microbial contamination, cross-contamination and unsafe food reaching consumers.

According to an NDTV report, the regulator particularly highlighted the improper storage of eggs and other perishable food products. Failure to maintain prescribed temperatures can allow microorganisms to multiply and increase the risk of food-borne illnesses.

Statewide food safety drive

The suspension comes as part of the statewide food safety drive initiated under the guidance of FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. As part of the drive, several food establishments have faced action for violating food safety and hygiene norms, with licences suspended in cases where serious violations were detected.

Cafe Cadell licence suspended

Earlier on Tuesday, in another action against food safety violations, the FDA suspended the FSSAI licence of Cafe Cadell, located near Mahim-Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

According to reports, FDA officials found that the outlet was not following prescribed food safety protocols. Dirty and unclean cutlery was found on the premises, while vegetarian and non-vegetarian food was reportedly being mixed, raising concerns over cross-contamination.

Officials also found inadequate kitchen ventilation, insufficient pest-control measures, unsuitable food-contact equipment and slippery, non-compliant flooring.