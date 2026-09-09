Mumbai: 'Resolve Issues Of Contractual Women Employees And Nurses At Bombay Hospital,' Says Minister Ashish Jaiswal

Labour Minister Ashish Jaiswal has urged Bombay Hospital management and unions to resolve employee grievances through dialogue and mutual cooperation | Facebook

Mumbai, September 8, 2026: Maharashtra Minister of State for Labour Adv. Ashish Jaiswal on Tuesday directed the management of Bombay Hospital to urgently address the various issues and pending demands of women employees and nurses working at the hospital.

He also called upon the hospital administration and labour unions to adopt a conciliatory approach while resolving issues concerning contractual employees.

Meeting With Hospital Staff

A meeting chaired by Jaiswal was held with representatives of the hospital employees, labour union and management to discuss various issues concerning the staff. Representatives of the hospital management, trustees, labour union and employees attended the meeting.

Jaiswal directed the hospital administration and the labour union to take an appropriate decision in accordance with labour laws regarding employees of the MOT department who had been suspended.

He said the possibility of reinstating them, as per applicable rules, should be considered positively through mutual coordination between the union and hospital administration.

Focus On Contractual Employees

The minister asked the hospital administration and management to take the concerns of contractual employees seriously and resolve their grievances through mutual understanding. He urged the administration to adopt a positive approach towards their demands.

Jaiswal said both the management and workers should work towards finding a middle ground and creating a conducive environment for providing quality healthcare services.

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He also stressed the need for positive dialogue, coordination and mutual cooperation between employees and the administration to ensure that healthcare services at the hospital continue smoothly.

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