Mumbai Residents Battle Civic Neglect And Encroachments While Finding Joy In Sport And Music |

As Mumbai residents continue to battle civic apathy on multiple fronts—from a choked drain in Bhandup and a silted river in Dahisar to re-encroached footpaths in Kurla—there are also signs of relief and celebration. The recent clearance of shanties in Borivali has brought smoother commutes, while cultural events like the Lionel Messi Experience in Worli and a vinyl pop-up in Bandra have offered uplifting diversions. This week's citizen reports capture both the persistent struggles and the resilient spirit of the city.

Bhandup Residents Decry Choked Drain Near Shriram College, Urge Urgent Civic Action

A clogged open drain behind Shriram College on Village Road, Bhandup West have raised concerns over safety, highlighting severe health and accident risks . The drain, carrying wastewater from nearby homes and factories, is choked with plastic and garbage, creating stagnant, foul-smelling water. Locals allege prolonged neglect by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, with no cleaning undertaken for years. The area has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, increasing the risk of disease. Residents have demanded immediate desilting, garbage removal, and permanent covering of the drain to prevent further dumping and restore hygienic conditions.

John Wesly Benjamin, Bhandup

Shanties Cleared from Borivali Road, Easing Traffic and Improving Hygiene

Shanties along the stretch from Late Santosh Gawde Chowk to the BPCL petrol pump at Pai Nagar on S V Road in Borivali (West) have been cleared after several years. Their removal has brought relief to commuters who previously endured foul odours and traffic obstruction. Residents noted that activities on the road often disrupted movement. The clearance is expected to improve safety, hygiene, and ease of travel in the area.

Jay Rajkumar Bathija, Borivali

Concerns Rise Over Silted Dahisar River Ahead of Monsoon

Residents of Dahisar have voiced concern over the condition of the Dahisar River ahead of the monsoon, despite assurances from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner that flooding will be prevented. Locals say desilting work along Bapu Bagwe Marg and Gaothan has not gained momentum, with garbage and silt obstructing water flow. Continued dumping from nearby settlements has worsened the situation, raising fears of flooding if urgent action is not taken.

Kiran P Chaudhari, Dahisar

Lionel Messi Experience Delights Families at Worli Exhibition

The Lionel Messi Experience at Century Mills, Worli, ran for nearly a month, celebrating the life, grit and excellence of one of football’s greatest players. Hard work and talent resonated through the halls, as children marvelled at moments of brilliance. The immersive showcase offered a joyful day out, bringing parents and children together in admiration of sporting greatness and inspiring young fans with Messi’s extraordinary journey.

Leisa Maree Rodrigues, Worli

Vinyl Pop-Up Show Blends Nostalgia with Modern Vibes in Bandra

The vinyl pop-up show at Peace Haven, Bandra West, proved an engaging celebration of old meeting the new on 18 April. Live music and an enthusiastic DJ spinning a variety of vinyl records created a lively atmosphere. Guests enjoyed delicious food alongside an electric ambience, as the event brought together vintage charm and contemporary energy, offering a memorable day for music lovers and enthusiasts alike in a unique cultural setting.

Leisa Maree Rodrigues, Bandra

Residents Renew Protest Over Footpath Encroachment in Kurla

Residents of Mumbai’s Kurla West have complained again about persistent encroachment on a footpath along Premier Road near Shelter Apartments. Around 50 locals earlier demonstrated, prompting BMC action to remove illegal structures and beautify the walkway. However, after drain repairs, the footpath has been occupied again by unauthorised taxis. Despite repeated complaints to civic officials and the local corporator, no action has been taken for nearly six months.

Alexander Dsouza, Kurla

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