 Mumbai: Residents apprehensive about murderer's bail
Earlier, in a separate crime when he returned from jail, it took him no time to commit another crime, locals alleged.

Apoorva AgasheUpdated: Friday, May 26, 2023, 12:40 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Residents apprehensive about murderer's bail | Representative Image

Mumbai: Days after Bandra police arrested a 23-year-old man Ismail Sheikh alias Channa, 23, for allegedly stabbing an activist Arif Pathan, 37, to death, locals have raised concerns about Channa’s involvement in more crimes if he returns home on bail.

Earlier, in a separate crime when he returned from jail, it took him no time to commit another crime, locals alleged. Pathan was stabbed on May 14 and he succumbed to injuries ten days later. Meanwhile, Channa's sister Muskan has filed a complaint against the deceased’s brother alleging that he forced her to drink poison. However, Pathan’s family refuted the allegation, the deceased’s mother told FPJ. She demanded stringent action against Channa and his associates who were allegedly responsible for the murder of her son.

