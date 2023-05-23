Mumbai: Youth denied bail in serious chain-snatching case resulting in woman's death | Representative Image

A special court has denied bail to a 20-year-old man booked for the death of a woman in a chain-snatching case, terming the offence “very serious”.

The woman was dragged after two motorcycle-borne men tried to snatch her mangalsutra in Kamraj Nagar, Ghatkopar, on September 6, 2020. The victim, a woman in her early 50s, died about a week after the incident.

Khan was arrested same day, booked under MCOCA

Chembur resident Mohammed Khan was arrested the same day and booked under provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). He has been lodged in Mumbai Central Prison since. Though Khan’s name was not in the FIR, his role had been revealed during the investigation.

The prosecution opposed Khan’s bail application and pointed out that CCTV footage showed him selling the robbed mangalsutra.

Prima facie case against applicant: MCOCA judge

Special MCOCA Judge Rajesh J Katariya said in the order that considering the material, there is prima facie case against the applicant regarding participation and role in commission of the crime.

The order also pointed out that seven cases are registered against his gang leader and three against one of his co-accused.

It also considered the confessional statements of the man’s co-accused, recorded under a provision of the MCOCA, and said these were substantial pieces of evidence. Judge Katariya also noted the CCTV footage and said that the Khan could be seen going to sell the stolen property.