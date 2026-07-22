Mumbai Reservoir Update: Heavy Rains Trigger Tansa Lake Overflow, City's Water Stock Rises To 62%, Securing A 219-Day Supply | Video

Mumbai: Tansa, one of the seven lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai, began overflowing at 8.51 am on Wednesday, pushing the city's total water stock to 8.95 lakh million litres (ML), or 62% of the combined storage capacity.
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With Tansa becoming the third lake to overflow this monsoon after Tulsi and Vihar on July 7, the recent spell of heavy rainfall has significantly improved lake levels. Tansa, located in Thane district, supplies 455 ML per day of water to Mumbai.
The monsoon reached Mumbai nearly two weeks late on June 23, and an extended dry spell had triggered concerns over dwindling lake levels, prompting the BMC to impose a 10% water cut from May 15. However, heavy rainfall across Mumbai and the lake catchment areas in early July has brought much-needed relief. Recent heavy rainfall has significantly boosted lake levels, with the current water stock now sufficient to meet Mumbai's needs for 219 days.
Among the remaining lakes, Modak Sagar is at 90% capacity, Bhatsa at 57%, Middle Vaitarna at 53%, and Upper Vaitarna at 39%. Despite the improving water levels, the BMC is not considering withdrawing the 10% water cut. A senior civic official said the civic body will wait until all seven lakes are adequately filled, particularly as forecasts indicate below-normal rainfall this monsoon. Mumbai requires 14.47 lakh ML of water to meet its annual demand.
Water stock as on July 22..
Lakes.....current level(mtrs) ....Full level (mtrs)...useful content (ML)
Upper Vaitarna..598.95....603.51....88631
Modak Sagar....161.57......163.15...116181
Tansa...128.47......128.63...142122
Middle Vaitarna....268.42...285...102585
Bhatsa...129.60......142.07....410644
Vehar...80.44.....80.12....27698
Tulsi...139.29.....139.17...8046
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