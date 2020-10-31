Mumbai reports over 1,000 COVID-19 cases for 3rd consecutive day

More than 15 lakh COVID-19 patients have recovered in Maharashtra, with 8,241 new patients being discharged on Friday, increasing the total number to 15,03,050. Moreover, 6,190 new infections and 127 COVID-19 fatalities have been reported in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 16,72,858, with 43,837 deaths so far.

Mumbai continues to record more than 1,000 cases for the third consecutive days, with 1,145 cases and 32 COVID-19 deaths reported on Friday, taking the total cases to 2,56,507 and 10,218 deaths. However, the overall doubling rate of corona cases in the city has now increased to 157 days, while the weekly growth rate of cases has dropped to 0.44 per cent in just 10 days.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate in the state in the past two weeks has dipped against what it was in the second fortnight of September. Between September 15 and 30, Maharashtra’s positivity rate was 20.97 percent, while it has dropped to 11.24 percent between October 15 and October 29. Which effectively means, for every 100 samples tested, 11 people test positive. For three consecutive days, the state’s positivity rate has been under 10 percent as of Thursday. So far, Maharashtra has tested 8,837,133 samples and has an overall positivity rate of 18.86 percent. In the past 24 hours, 68,254 samples were tested across the state.

Senior health department officials said the slowdown in spread of infection is a good sign, but further relaxations coupled with people’s movement during the festive season could reverse the trend. “The next two incubation cycles will be crucial. If the rate of infection remains around the current percentage then we would have successfully dealt with the pandemic. People will have to remain cautious; self-discipline in sanitation and wearing masks is needed,” said an official.

So far, a total of 89.06 lakh tests have been conducted in the state, of which nearly 18.78 percent were positive. There are 25.92 lakh people, in-home quarantine and over 12,411 in institutional quarantine.