Mumbai reports less than 2,000 COVID-19 cases on third straight day with 1,858 fresh infections

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 1,858 new coronavirus cases and thirteen deaths, showed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s daily report.

The city reported less than 2,000 infections on the third day in a row, while new cases have been declining for the last seven days.

The daily cases had been above the 2,000-mark since December 29.

The caseload in the metropolis rose to 10,40,363, while death toll reached 16,569.

With 1656 people being discharged from hospitals, the recovery count in the country's financial capital rose to 9,98,698. The recovery rate is 96 per cent.

The active caseload was 22,364.

As much as 85 per cent or 1,579 of the 1,858 patients detected on Wednesday were asymptomatic.

Since Monday evening, 293 patients were hospitalized, of which 68 are on oxygen support, while overall 3,474 of the 37,874 hospital beds earmarked for the pandemic are occupied.

With 34,427 samples being examined since Monday evening, the number of coronavirus tests carried out in the metropolis stood at 1,50,45,946.

The caseload doubling time was 161 days and the average growth rate of cases between January 18 and 24 was 0.42 per cent.

There are 34 sealed buildings in the city but no containment zones, as per BMC data.

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 07:14 PM IST