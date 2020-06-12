Mumbai reports 97 deaths, 1,540 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Ninety-seven of the 152 deaths were reported in Mumbai, followed by nine in MiraBhayandar, eight each in Pune and Solapur, seven in Kalyan Dombivli, six in Aurangabad, five in Nashik, four in Navi Mumbai, two each in Vasai-Virar and Latur and one each in Ratnagiri, Hingoli, Jalna and Nanded.

“Thirty-five of the 152 deaths in the state occurred in the last two days, while the remaining 117 were recorded between April 1 to June 8 and added to the state toll only now, after review. According to the health department, in 70.3 per cent of the cases, the victims had co-morbidities,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr Pradip Awate.

Further, they said, there has been a spike in the number of daily tests in Mumbai. “People are directly approaching private labs for testing now that a prescription is not needed. Even those who are not at high risk are submitting self-declaration forms and getting tested,” said Assistant Municipal Commissioner Prashant Gaikwad.

Currently, there are 95 laboratories undertaking Covid-19 diagnosis in the state – 54 government and 41 private ones. Of the 6,09,317 laboratory samples, 97,648 have tested positive (16%) until Thursday. However, a health expert said, “Maharashtra is conducting 4,688 tests per million population, much lower than Rajasthan, which is carrying out 7,623 tests per million, and Tamil Nadu testing 18,209 per million population.”