Mumbai reports 97 deaths, 1,540 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Mumbai: For the second consecutive day this week, Maharashtra recorded the highest single-day corona cases and deaths, at 3,607 and 152, respectively. The state toll currently stands at 97,678 and 3,590 deaths. On Wednesday, there were 3,245 corona cases and 149 fatalities.
Mumbai, in turn, recorded 1,540 new cases and, for the second consecutive day, 97 Covid-19 deaths. With the highest single-day jump for two days running, the total positive count has gone up to 54,085 cases, with 1,954 deaths thus far.
Of the State's total 97,678 cases, 47,968 are active. As many as 1,561 patients were discharged on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries till date to 46,078, bringing the recovery rate to a promising 47.18 per cent. On the other hand, the mortality rate too has climbed to 3.67 per cent.
Ninety-seven of the 152 deaths were reported in Mumbai, followed by nine in MiraBhayandar, eight each in Pune and Solapur, seven in Kalyan Dombivli, six in Aurangabad, five in Nashik, four in Navi Mumbai, two each in Vasai-Virar and Latur and one each in Ratnagiri, Hingoli, Jalna and Nanded.
“Thirty-five of the 152 deaths in the state occurred in the last two days, while the remaining 117 were recorded between April 1 to June 8 and added to the state toll only now, after review. According to the health department, in 70.3 per cent of the cases, the victims had co-morbidities,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr Pradip Awate.
Further, they said, there has been a spike in the number of daily tests in Mumbai. “People are directly approaching private labs for testing now that a prescription is not needed. Even those who are not at high risk are submitting self-declaration forms and getting tested,” said Assistant Municipal Commissioner Prashant Gaikwad.
Currently, there are 95 laboratories undertaking Covid-19 diagnosis in the state – 54 government and 41 private ones. Of the 6,09,317 laboratory samples, 97,648 have tested positive (16%) until Thursday. However, a health expert said, “Maharashtra is conducting 4,688 tests per million population, much lower than Rajasthan, which is carrying out 7,623 tests per million, and Tamil Nadu testing 18,209 per million population.”
