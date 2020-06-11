Johns Hopkins COVID-19 tracker doubles India's coronavirus numbers; fixes error an hour later

Johns Hopkins University that has put out a live coronavirus tracker on Wednesday night, for a brief period, listed India as the country with the third highest cases in the world, with over 5 lakh. The two countries above it were Brazil and the United States.

While India’s cases are constantly rising, the number of cases is around 2.75 lakh cases, as the John Hopkins University tracker updated an hour later, putting India in the sixth.

However, this error resulted in a large Indian diaspora on Twitter calling out the university for ‘false reporting’. Author Ankur Bharadwaj was one of the first to notice it.