Mumbai reports 90 COVID-19 deaths, highest in 10 months; 3,908 new cases

Mumbai reported 90 deaths due to coronavirus on Saturday (April 30), the highest one-day toll since June 30 last year, which pushed its fatality count to 13,251, the data released by the civic body said.
With the addition of 3,908 new COVID-19 cases during the day, the city's infection tally rose to 6,52,532.
This is for the second time this month, the city has reported less than 4,000 cases in a day. On April 26, it had recorded 3,876 cases.
But the number of deaths has been on the rise in the city over the last few days and Saturday's toll is the highest since June 30 last year, when it had recorded 93 fatalities.
On Friday, Mumbai had reported 3,925 cases and 89 deaths.
