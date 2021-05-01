Mumbai reports 90 COVID-19 deaths, highest in 10 months; 3,908 new cases

This is for the second time this month, the city has reported less than 4,000 cases in a day. On April 26, it had recorded 3,876 cases.

But the number of deaths has been on the rise in the city over the last few days and Saturday's toll is the highest since June 30 last year, when it had recorded 93 fatalities.

On Friday, Mumbai had reported 3,925 cases and 89 deaths.