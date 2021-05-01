COVID-19 in Mumbai: Vaccination centre welcomes 18+ with jabs and selfie booths - See pics

The vaccination was held at only five centres in Mumbai. The Mumbai mayor, Kishori Pednekar had appealed to people between 18 to 44 years of age, to go to vaccination centres, only after they have registered and received a message.

According to civic officials, five vaccine centres – BYL Nair, Cooper, Seven Hills and Rajawadi Hospitals and the BKC Jumbo Vaccine Centre – are holding the vaccination drive for all adults.

"People who have registered on CoWIN app & received a message can go to vaccination centres. Don't go to centres until and unless you receive a message. If you have registered but have not received a message, don't go to the centre," Pednekar was quoted as saying by ANI.

The vaccination drive for all above 45 years of age has been suspended due to the unavailability of vaccine doses so people have been advised to not rush to the centres.

Dr Ramesh Bharmal, Dean, BYL Nair hospital said they had received vaccine doses on Friday evening following which they directed their staff to give these doses only to registered beneficiaries who are between 18 to 44 years of age.

“We have been instructed to give jab only to the first 200 registered beneficiaries between 18 to 44 years of age. However there will be no walk-in registration at the centre,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pednekar also appealed to people to wear a double mask. "I request everyone with folded hands to wear a mask, that too double masks. People are requested to not step out of their houses unnecessarily," Pednekar said.

For the second time in the past week, Mumbai recorded less than 4,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours. On Friday, the city recorded 3,925 positive cases. 6,380 patients were discharged and 89 patients succumbed to the virus.

