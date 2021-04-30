Mumbai reports 89 COVID-19 deaths, highest in 10 months; 3,925 new cases

With 43,525 tests, the city's overall test count increased to 54,23,998, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in its update.

As many as 6,380 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, which took the number of recoveries to 5,72,431. Mumbai's recovery rate is 88 per cent now, it said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country's financial capital dipped to 61,433 in the last 24 hours from 64,018.

According to the BMC, the city's average growth rate of COVID-19 for the period between April 23 and 29 is 0.78 per cent, while the case doubling rate is 87 days.

There are 112 containment zones in the city, where 1,017 buildings have been sealed to break the chain of coronavirus transmission.