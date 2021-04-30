Mumbai: Latest updates from the city on April 30

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will address the state today. The CMO is yet to announce the timing of the address, however, the CM will be live in the evening hours. Thackeray will speak about the present state of the COVID-19 pandemic, third-wave, containment measures, free vaccination and challenges in procurement of vaccines, oxygen, medicines.

Yesterday, in the meeting he conducted with divisional commissioners and district collectors, Thackeray had directed the administration to carefully plan for the third wave by taking up the establishment of oxygen plants on a priority basis.

He also asked them to ensure that the stock of essential medicines are properly maintained to combat COVID-19 in the third wave. His message was ‘prepare for the best and be ready for the worst’.