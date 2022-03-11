e-Paper Get App
Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 08:40 PM IST

Mumbai reports 54 new COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally reaches to 381

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed that 14,389 samples were examined in the last 24 hours, which took the number of tests to 1,63,58,329.
Mumbai on Friday reported 54 COVID-19 cases, which took its tally to 10,57,188, while the death toll remained unchanged at 16,692 for the fifth consecutive day, a civic official said.

So far, 10,37,232 people have been discharged post recovery, including 78 during the day, leaving Mumbai with an active tally of 381, he said.

It also revealed the city did not have any sealed building or containment zone at present.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 08:40 PM IST