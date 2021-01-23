Mumbai reports 435 new coronavirus positive cases, 10 deaths

MUMBAI: Mumbai city on Saturday reported 435 new coronavirus positive cases and 10 deaths, taking its cumulative caseload to 3,05,566 and fatality toll to 11,293.

With a steady decline in the number of covid19 cases reported daily, the number of those discharged on Saturday is higher than those tested positive. On Saturday, a total of 505 people recovered and discharged, taking the recovery rate of the city to 94 percent. The total number of active cases left in Mumbai as on Saturday is 6,362.

The number of positive case doubling rate in the city has jumped to 458 days overall.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 2,697 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the cumulative count of infections to 20,06,354, the state Health department said. With 56 more patients succumbing to the deadly pathogen, the overall death toll in the state jumped to 50,740. –Dipti Singh

A total of 3,694 patients were discharged on Saturday, taking the total count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 19,10,521, it said. Maharashtra now has only 43,870 active cases.