Mumbai reports 108 COVID-19 cases, lowest after second half of April 2020

Mumbai reported 108 new COVID-19 cases on December 1, Wednesday, the lowest after the second half of April last year taking the total tally to 7,62,989.

215 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Wednesday, taking the recovery count to 7,42,176. Now, there are 1904 active cases in the city.

City recorded 4 deaths due to coronavirus on Wednesday, which pushed its fatality count to 16,340 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Wednesday, 37,877 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 124,63,139 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate in Mumbai has declined to 2,780 days, while the weekly growth rate has decreased to 0.02 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 16 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has retained at 97 percent.

Advertisement

ALSO READ COVID-19: Canadian province of Alberta reports first case of Omicron variant

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 06:43 PM IST