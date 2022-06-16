Mumbai: Rent-a-bike firm yet to get BMC approval for parking stand at Metro Line One stations

Representative Image | Pixabay

A private rent-a-bike operator is yet to get approval for a parking stand at Metro Line One stations, except Versova.

MyBYK service provider launched its service at Versova on Metro One last year in January; however, it cannot extend the services to other stations for want of approval from the BMC, confirmed Shreyansh Shah from MyBYK.

The Blue Line 1 of the Mumbai Metro, or the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Line, is part of the city’s Metro system. The 11.40 km line is fully elevated, and comprises 12 stations, connecting the eastern and western suburbs.

Shah said, “We are in talks with the BMC."

Earlier, it had some entry barrier restrictions policy. However, that has been relaxed now, following which we have already started pitching in a few civic wards. Soon, we may extend the service to other stations on Metro One.”

Shah said that the response at Versova, though, has been very promising. With extension of service to other stations it will bring in more users, he said.

