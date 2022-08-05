Mumbai: Relocate 100-yr-old church coming in way of bridge widening

Representational image | Photo: Wiki Commons

The BMC has sent notices to the structures coming in the way of widening of the bridge over Mithi river. However, the move has not gone down well with the locals as the century-old Holy Cross will also be affected in the action. Hence, there is a growing clamour to relocate the religious structure.

The proposed widening work will start from Mahim Causeway Koliwada on Gen Arun Kumar Vaidya marg. If the structures aren’t removed in the seven days after receiving notice, the BMC will take action in the matter, warned the notice.

Asserting that they aren’t orthodox to development, Founder of WatchDog Foundation Godfrey Pimenta sought, “The century-old Holy Cross needs to be relocated. The BMC should give an alternate place for it.”

Tracing back the Church’s history to its construction year 1920, Christopher Vessaoker said, “My grandfather, late Antone Gomes, has erected this Church. We have all the documents to prove its 100-year-old heritage.”

Similarly, local resident Jaiesh Gonsalves said, “Last year too, the BMC had sent notices and asked us to submit the documents, which we had done. But again two days back the same notice has been sent to us.”

When queried about the matter, G North ward assistant commissioner Prashant Sapkale said, “I have not received any request of relocating the Holy Cross. Ask them to contact me, I will discuss the issue and let you know the decision.”

