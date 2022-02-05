Mumbai: Reliance hospital to screen 2-lakh poor for cancer

The Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital (HNRFH) and Karkinos Healthcare have launched an ambitious drive to detect cancer early among the under-privileged communities in Mumbai, an official said here.

The drive was launched on Friday, the World Cancer Day (February 4), and would cover around 2,00,000 people free of cost along with cancer care.

The potentially life-saving Cancer Screening facilities will benefit those who need it most but either lack awareness or financial resources, and would help detect certain types of cancer before signs/symptoms arise.

CEO of HNRFH Dr Tarang Gianchandani said that in partnership with Karkinos Healthcare, the primary objective of the cancer screening would be to save lives and ultimately prevent cancer deaths with early detection.

"The people shall be screened for different types of cancers, like oral, breast, cervix, colorectal, prostate and lung, for people between the age group of 30-65," Dr Gianchandani added.

Karkinos Healthcare CEO R. Venkataramanan this was the start of the company's 'community outreach programme' to those who are deprived or unable to receive these life-saving facilities, and would be expanded across India in the future to help save many lives by early cancer detection.

The duo added that the goal is to ensure a care continuum for those unable to afford such cancer screenings due to financial constraints, besides follow-ups for further treatment to those needing it in the entire Mumbai and later expanding to the rest of the country.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 12:40 PM IST