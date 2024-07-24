Mumbai: Relentless Rain And Poor Roads Continue to Plague City Traffic

Representative Image | X/@ANI

Amid relentless rains and worsening road conditions, city motorists face an ongoing daily struggle with no relief in sight.



On Tuesday, heavy traffic congestion was reported in suburban areas starting early in the morning, particularly on the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR). According to traffic police, the slow movement of traffic has been attributed to ongoing roadworks by the BMC. Motorists told FPJ that in Mulund, roads are heavily encroached on both sides, with illegal parking further exacerbating the traffic slowdown.



“Some parts of the road have ongoing work, so they have barricaded sections, making it narrow. The encroachment and illegal parking further slow down the traffic. I’m tired of complaining to the traffic police, but this happens every day, regardless of the time,” said Arvind Rajshekar, a resident of Mulund and a four-wheeler motorist.



Following the GMLR, the next traffic congestion was reported on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH), starting from Mulund. Motorists said that incoming traffic gets stuck between Mulund and Kanjurmarg on the southbound EEH. A motorist explained, “I travel from Thane, and the movement is good until I enter Mulund. From that point, dug-up roads, heavy vehicles, and pothole-ridden surfaces all slow down traffic daily. Morning peak hours are the worst.” Additionally, traffic from LBS Marg, which joins EEH, only worsens the situation.

On Tuesday, LBS Marg was jammed throughout the day, a familiar problem. “I have been traveling on this road for the past six years, and nothing has changed. The authorities really do not care about our well-being. The future generation too will suffer in this hell called LBS-traffic,” exclaimed a motorist and resident of Kanjurmarg. He added that crossing a 1-km distance took him over 54 minutes on Tuesday.



A similar situation was witnessed on the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR). According to traffic police, the "backlog traffic" coming from EEH slowed down the movement. Motorists suggested that the pothole-ridden Jogeshwari Flyover also contributed to the congestion. Meanwhile, a Twitter user reported being stuck at the JVLR signal on Tuesday morning for over 45 minutes.

The effects of traffic were evident in the Jogeshwari and Oshiwara areas, which experienced gridlock throughout the morning peak hours. Officials cited "backlog traffic, bad roads, and rains” as the reasons.

The Mumbai Traffic Police (MTP) also reported that traffic connecting JVLR to the Western Express Highway (WEH) was jammed. On WEH, traffic was severely disrupted between Kandivali and Andheri.

