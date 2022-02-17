Mumbai: Rehabilitation of families residing in illegal encroachment on railway land is state govt's responsibility, says Raosaheb Danve

The rehabilitation of around 25000 families residing in illegal encroachment on the railway land is state government responsibility, says Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve on Thursday.

In this regard all party meetings was organized at Central Railways headquarter, CSMT on Thursday. Meeting was attended by Kapil Patil, MP Rahul Shewale, Gajanan Kirtikar, Dr. Shrikant Shinde, Rajendra Gavit, Manoj Kotak, MLA Kalidas Kolambakar, Sanjay Kelkar, Niranjan Davkhare, Ganpat Gaikwad. Apart from that several senior officials of Central and Western Railway were also present on the occasion.

After the meeting putting the ball in the court of state government Danve told reporters, " Rehabilitation of slum dwellers is state government responsibility, this issue will be resolve in the consultation of state authorities subject to the direction of Supreme Court ".

In December 2021, during hearing of inchorachment issue , Supreme Court directed to the railway to evacuate the inchorached railway land accross the country on priority basis.

After that Railway issued encroachment eviction notices to slum dwellers and other constructions along the railway tracks in Mumbai and surrounding cities last month.

During meeting, MP Rahul Shewale demanded that the Union Government, the state government and the other concerned agencies should work together and frame comprehensive policy to provide permanent housing to theses slum dwellers.

The other public representatives- (MLAs and MPs-) present in the meeting also demanded that a policy should be formulated to provide permanent houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to these slum dwellers.

