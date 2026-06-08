Mumbai Reels Under Extreme Heat As Monsoon Remains Elusive; Minimum Temperature Hits 30°C Again |

Mumbai's recorded the minimum temperature at 30°C on second consecutive day on Monday, which was also the highest minimum temperature across the state. The maximum temperature was 35°C, which was 1.4°C above normal. The region continuous to reel under extreme heat as the wait for the onset of monsoon continues.

Wait for Monsoon Continues

Although the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted light rains/thundershowers for Mumbai and it's metropolitan area, rains have remained elusive since last week. The region is witnessing partly cloudy weather, but the anxious wait for a downpour continues.

As per the local weather forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 48 hours, the skies will be partly cloudy and there is a possibility of thunderstorm. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 34°C and 28°C respectively.

Meanwhile, the IMD is yet to declare the arrival of monsoon over Maharashtra. The southwest monsoon arrived over Kerala on June 4 and was predicted to arrive over southern Maharashtra by June 6-7.

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