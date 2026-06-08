Ganeshotsav Samiti Opposes Immediate Ban On PoP Idols, Seeks 100% Collection, Recycling And Reuse Policy | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS) an umbrella organisation for has opposed an immediate ban on Plaster of Paris (PoP) Ganesh idols, urging the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to instead implement a policy focused on their 100 per cent collection, recycling and reuse. The committee has also sought the formation of a joint panel of stakeholders to frame a practical and sustainable roadmap for PoP idol management.

Stakeholder Consultation & Roadmap

Naresh Dahibavkar, Chairman of the BSGSS, said, “While environmental protection is a shared responsibility, decisions affecting a major cultural tradition like Ganeshotsav must be taken in consultation with all stakeholders. An outright ban on PoP idols is not the only solution. Instead, authorities should implement a system for the 100 per cent collection, recycling and reuse of idols after immersion, establish ward-level collection centres, ensure scientific processing of idol remnants, and provide a transition period of three to five years before enforcing any new regulations.”

Meanwhile, the BMC has approved a pilot project to recycle and reuse PoP idol remnants left behind in immersion ponds after Ganesh Visarjan. The project, estimated at Rs 20.44 lakh, will process around 10 tonnes of PoP waste. The civic body has appointed Akarma Foundation for the initiative, citing its experience in scientifically processing PoP waste. The Nashik-based organisation has processed more than 2,050 tonnes of PoP idol waste and was selected for the pilot project based on its expertise and presentation to civic authorities.

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