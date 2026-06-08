Maharashtra To Hold Eye Donation Awareness Programmes, Check-Up Camps On June 10 Across Universities

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Dada Patil |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Department will organise eye donation awareness programmes and eye check-up camps across the state on June 10 to mark World Eye Donation Day, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil announced on Monday.

Implementation Through NSS

The initiative will be implemented through the National Service Scheme (NSS) in universities and colleges across Maharashtra. According to the minister, the campaign aims to spread awareness about the importance of eye donation and encourage greater public participation in the cause.

Describing eye donation as one of the noblest humanitarian acts, Patil said it has the power to restore vision and transform lives. He emphasised that educational institutions can play a key role in taking the message of eye donation to society and fostering social responsibility among young people.

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Scope of Coverage

As part of the drive, awareness programmes and eye check-up camps will be conducted in 33 aided universities and 566 affiliated colleges. Similar activities will also be organised in 34 unaided universities and 147 affiliated colleges across the state.

The minister said the campaign, centred on the message “Donate Eyes, Brighten Lives,” seeks to reach every section of society. He appealed to students to actively participate in the initiative and motivate others to support eye donation.

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