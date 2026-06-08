Maharashtra Teachers Await Exam Evaluation Remuneration Four Months After Board Paper Assessment Completed | Image: Canva

Mumbai: Four months after completing the evaluation of Class 10 and Class 12 Maharashtra state board examination papers under tight deadlines, teachers are still awaiting their remuneration.

Payment Rates

Teachers appointed as examiners are paid for evaluating answer sheets. Examiners assessing Class 10 80-marks papers receive Rs 6.50 per answer sheet, while those evaluating Class 12 papers are paid Rs 7.50 per paper.

“Every year there is a delay. Ideally, the remuneration should be disbursed immediately after the evaluation process is completed, or at the latest once the results are declared. This year, the results were announced early and the admission process has already begun, yet the payments have not been released,” said a teacher.

Time & Expense Burden

“Depending on the subject, each answer sheet takes between 25 and 40 minutes to evaluate. Every examiner is assigned around 200 papers, which must be assessed within 10 days. We meet these deadlines by putting in long hours beyond our regular work schedule. We also make multiple trips to the moderator’s college to submit the evaluated papers, bearing the travel expenses ourselves, despite receiving a very modest remuneration,” another examiner said.

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“When teachers are expected to complete their assigned work within a stipulated time frame, the board should also adhere to its own timelines. It should not take months and multiple follow-ups to receive Rs 1,300 to Rs 1,400. Examiners working for other non-state boards are paid between Rs 13 and Rs 15 per paper. The state board appears to be of the view that since teachers already receive salaries, there is little need to provide additional remuneration,” the teacher added.

Deepak Mali, Secretary of the Maharashtra state of secondary and higher secondary education board said, “This year we were trying to declare the results early, so it was a tight schedule for the department. In addition, there were a few technical glitches in the disbursal. However, the disbursal is in process and the teachers will receive their remuneration soon.”

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