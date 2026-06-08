MHT CET 2026 PCB Group Result Declared At cetcell.mahacet.org; Direct Link Here

MHT CET 2026 PCB Group Result: The MHT CET results for the first attempt PCB group are available at cetcell.mahacet.org, according to the Maharashtra CET Cell. To view the MHT CET scorecards, candidates must log in to the candidate portal with the necessary login information.

The results, which are provided as scorecards, include the candidate's percentile scores for each topic as well as the total percentile scores that will be used to determine admissions.

Direct link to check the result

MHT CET 2026 PCB Group Result: How to check the result

Step 1: Visit cetcell.mahacet.org, the official website.

Step 2: Click the CET Result link on the homepage.

Step 3: The screen will show the MHT CET login window.

Step 4: Enter your password and registered email address.

Step 5: The Maharashtra CET results will appear on the screen.

Direct link to check the result

MHT CET 2026 PCB Group Result: Details mentioned on the result

The MHT CET 2026 scorecard will include the candidate's marks obtained in the entrance examination along with important personal and academic details. Apart from the score, the result will mention the candidate's name, parent's name, application number, subject, category, subject-wise percentile score, and aggregate percentile score. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all the information mentioned on the scorecard after downloading it.