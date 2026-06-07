Mumbai Reels Under Above-Normal Temperature And Intense Humidity As Monsoon Arrival Remains Behind Schedule | ANI

Mumbai: As the wait for the arrival of monsoon continues, Mumbai reeled under above-normal temperature and intense humidity over the weekend. On Sunday, the maximum and minimum temperature at the Colaba observatory were 35.8°C and 30°C, respectively, which were 2.1°C and 2.8°C above normal.

IMD Forecasts Light Rains for Mumbai Region

In its weekly forecast, the Indian Meteorological Department I (IMD) has forecasted light rains for Mumbai and it's metropolitan region. After a long wait, the region was hit by premonsoon rainfall last week, however, there has been no significant rainfall since then.

As per the local forecast Mumbai City and Suburbs for the next 48 hours, the skies will be partly cloudy with possibility of light rains/thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 35°C and 29°C, respectively.

The IMD has predicted that that the southwest monsoon will arrive southern Maharashtra by weekend, however, that has not happened and the state continues to wait for the onset of monsoon. The official date of arrival of monsoon over southern Maharashtra is June 7, and over Mumbai is June 11. The arrival of monsoon has been behind schedule and rainfall is predicted to be below-average due to the El Nino climatic conditions.

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