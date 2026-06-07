Banganga Malabar Hill Hindu Sammelan 2026 Held In South Mumbai With Grand Shobha Yatra, Deepotsav And Cultural Programmes | AI

Mumbai: The Banganga Malabar Hill Hindu Sammelan 2026 was held at Kawalemath School in the Banganga area of south Mumbai on Saturday, bringing together members of the local Hindu community for a programme highlighting cultural traditions, social unity and spiritual values.

Grand Shobha Yatra Commences at 3:30 PM

The event commenced with a grand Shobha Yatra at around 3.30 pm. Organisers stated that nearly 200 women had assembled at Premnagar and participated in the colourful procession, which showcased various Hindu festivals, customs and cultural traditions. The yatra proceeded through the Banganga locality, reflecting the region’s rich heritage and promoting a sense of community solidarity.

Upon reaching Banganga, participants took part in a special Deep Prajwalan ceremony during which 100 lamps were lit. The ceremony was organised to mark the completion of 100 years of the , commonly known as the RSS.

Main Hindu Sammelan Begins at 6 PM

The main Hindu Sammelan reportedly began at 6 pm at Kawalemath School with a cultural programme celebrating Sanatan values and traditions. Performances and presentations highlighted aspects of Hindu culture, spirituality and social service.

The gathering was subsequently addressed by noted speakers, including and . According to organisers, both speakers shared their perspectives on Hindu Dharma, social harmony and the importance of unity within society. They also emphasised the need to preserve cultural traditions while fostering cooperation among different sections of the community.

The programme concluded with the distribution of prasad to attendees.

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