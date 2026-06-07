Green Gadchiroli Mission: Five Lakh Trees To Be Planted, Over 200 Women To Get Employment Under Community-Led Initiative |

Mumbai: In a significant environmental and social development initiative, Surjagad Ispat Pvt. Ltd. and MIAM Charitable Trust have announced the Green Gadchiroli Mission, a large-scale afforestation project that aims to plant and nurture five lakh trees across Gadchiroli district while generating sustainable livelihoods for local communities.

Project Presented to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

The initiative was formally presented to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during a meeting in Mumbai with Nitu Joshi, Director of Surjagad Ispat Pvt. Ltd. and Founder of MIAM Charitable Trust.

The project seeks to address the growing challenges of climate change, rising temperatures and environmental degradation through community-led conservation efforts. Organisers said the plantation drive would strengthen green cover, improve biodiversity and contribute to long-term ecological sustainability in the predominantly tribal district.

Livelihood Generation at the Core of Mission

A notable feature of the mission is its focus on livelihood generation. Through plantation work, nursery management and allied activities, more than 200 women have already secured employment opportunities. Hundreds of tribal families have also benefited from income-generation programmes linked to environmental conservation.

Speaking about the initiative, Joshi said the objective was not merely to plant trees but to create a sustainable ecosystem where environmental protection supports livelihoods, empowers women and benefits future generations.

MIAM Charitable Trust's Ongoing Social Work

MIAM Charitable Trust has also been active in women’s empowerment, education, animal welfare and rural development. The organisation has trained over 100 women in food processing, hospitality and other skill-development programmes, while its educational support initiatives have helped rural youth prepare for government service careers.

Environmental experts believe such large-scale plantation drives can aid carbon sequestration, soil conservation and climate resilience while creating economic opportunities in rural areas.

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