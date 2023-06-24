Mumbai: Reduced Readership, Dependence On Ads, Reasons for Media's Crumbling

Reduced readership, battle for shrinking pie, greater dependence on government ads were some of the reasons cited why Indian media (traditional) is crumbling - mainly in its duty. Supporting independent ones, paying for news and not patronizing those who did not respect the audience or stuck to ethics was the way forward to saving journalism, said Faye D'Souza, journalist and former television anchor.

She was speaking at the third J B D'Souza Memorial Lecture: 'Throwing stones at Giants - Why Indian media is crumbling and How To Save It'. J B D’Souza, former chief secretary of Maharashtra had a distinguished career as a bureaucrat. He was in charge of rehabilitating East Pakistan refugees in Chandrapur, general manager of the BEST and the city’s municipal commissioner. He retired in 1979, as Secretary of the Works and Housing Ministry, Government of India.

"After he passed away in 2007, the family was wondering what was the best way to keep his memory alive. In the government he worked towards providing low cost housing, urban planning, justice and media too, was his interest. We decided lectures are the way to keep his memory alive," said Dilip D'Souza, JB's son.

Greater dependence on government ads

"We see more government ads on the front page that are the most expensive. We do not see a soap or any other commercial ad. This shows the greater dependence on government ads. The bigger the organization, the less likely it is to ask tough questions,” said Faye, stating government ads stood at over ₹6,400 crore. She said the title of the lecture was inspired from the life and work of a journalist whose work was critical enough that it got described as such.

Journalists should serve the public

Journalists, she said, are into public service and should imbibe some of the traits of J B D'Souza as was described by those who knew him. “Between service to the public, and service to the executive, JB chose the former,” said Satish Sahney, former Mumbai police commissioner.

"As journalists, we should have something common with JB. We should serve the public, not the government and certainly not a political party. We should ask questions and facilitate debate. We should be the voice of the weakest. What we see today is more and more hate speech. People are confident that nothing will happen,” said Faye.