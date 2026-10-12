Mumbai Redevelopment Yet To Pick Up Pace Despite Policy Reforms As Experts Demand Transparency, Builder Accountability | File Pic

Mumbai: Redevelopment is emerging as one of the most significant drivers of Mumbai's housing infrastructure transformation as policymakers introduce reforms to address ageing housing inventory, land constraints, and growing demand for modern infrastructure. Although over the yeara policy changes on redevelopment are aimed on streamlining approvals, simplifying self-redevelopment and making projects more financially viable; redevelopment hasn't picked pace it needed.

Experts attribute the slow pace due to lack in governance, transperancy, accountability for developers, confidence among residents and deliverable disputes among others.

"Inspite of nearly three decade history of redevelopment which promises new homes, but it too often what it delivers is disputes. The governance failures recur. All three government resolutions and Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Rules 1961 has prescribed registrar presence in the meeting without any accountability or transparency or system to monitor or take corrective steps," said Ramesh Prabhu, Chairman of Maharashtra Societies Welfare Association.

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"Selection of developers should be through e-tendering and of government approved, empanelled developer; hidden benefits should invite statutory penalties; and strict Redevelopment Authority escrow compliance, bank guarantees, quarterly disclosures and independent audits must become routine, not optional. The redevelopment Authority should resolve disputes," Prabhu added.

"It is a open secret that there is lack of transparency in redevelopment matters. The government has made attempt to to increase transperancy and governence in latest circulars and notifications, but there is no aspect of accountability for builders taking up redevelopment project," said housing expert advocate Vinod Sampat.

"The need of the day is justice is done to flat owners housing federations should file writ petitions and insist on transperancy and accountability from the builder," Sampat added.

While Prabhu said redevelopment succeeds when every member can see, question and verify each decision. Transparency is not a courtesy. It is the condition for trust.

With Mumbai having massive inventory of aging buildings, redevelopment is set to play a critical role in renewing existing urban neighbourhood and creating safer, more sustainable, and future-ready city. However, it also includes enhancing the existing civic infrastructure like sewage lines, water distribution and fire fighting equipments to ensure the city can beat the load of upcoming high-rises, experts say.

While the recent reforms are expected to address several long-standing challenges, effective implementation will remain critical to achieving their intended outcomes.

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Commenting on the evolving redevelopment landscape, Anuj Mehta, Director, Dhuleva Group, said, “Recently introduced reforms related to redevelopment are accelerated initiative towards expediting urban transformation in Mumbai. The greater clarity, transparency, and streamlined processes attached to these reforms will enable the unlocking of the massive potential that Mumbai holds with respect to redevelopment and allow for the swifter execution of projects.

"The increased levels of transparency and better governance in housing societies will make this ecosystem even more effective by building trust and facilitating better cooperation between the residents, developers, and all other involved parties. The growing acceptance of self-redevelopment also proves that the aspirations of housing societies are changing and further underlines the changes happening in the field of redevelopment in Mumbai," Mehta said.

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