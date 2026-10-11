BEST Bus Door Traps 50-Year-Old Passenger's Leg In Prabhadevi, Causes Fracture; Driver, Conductor Booked | AI

Mumbai: A 50-year-old passenger suffered a fracture to his left leg after the rear door of a BEST bus allegedly shut on his leg while he was boarding the vehicle in Prabhadevi on October 9. The Dadar police have registered a case against the bus driver and conductor for alleged negligence following a complaint filed by the injured passenger, identified as Santosh Tulshiram Rolekar.

Passenger Visits Clinic

According to the FIR, Rolekar, who lives with his family in the Mahalaxmi Racecourse area, had visited a clinic opposite Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi for a medical check-up on the morning of October 9, as he suffers from a heart ailment.

After his check-up, at around 10.45 am, he was waiting for a bus to Tardeo at the bus stop near the Kia showroom on Appasaheb Marathe Marg.

Bus Door Traps Leg

At around 11 am, BEST bus number 92 (MH 03 FC 5603) arrived at the stop. While Rolekar was attempting to board the bus through its rear door, the door allegedly shut suddenly, trapping his left leg. At the same time, the driver moved the bus forward and steered it towards the right, causing serious injuries to Rolekar’s leg.

Rolekar shouted for help and banged on the bus window with his hand. The driver stopped the vehicle a short distance away and opened the door, allowing him to get off with difficulty.

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A passing motorcyclist came to Rolekar’s aid, helped him move to the roadside and gave him water. After receiving information about the incident, Dadar police personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the injured passenger to Nair Hospital for treatment.

Doctors examined Rolekar and confirmed a fracture in his left leg. He is currently undergoing treatment.

Based on Rolekar’s complaint, the police have registered a case against BEST bus driver Rajendra Parshuram Kharat and conductor Vikram Dinkar More under Sections 281 and 338 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), pertaining to rash or negligent conduct and causing grievous hurt through a rash or negligent act.

Further investigation is underway.

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