Mumbai Redevelopment Summit 2026 On November 4 To Focus On Urban Transformation, Cluster Redevelopment And Housing

Industry stakeholders will discuss Mumbai's redevelopment opportunities, housing rehabilitation and infrastructure planning at the November 4 summit | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 3, 2026: At a time when Mumbai's redevelopment landscape is entering a defining phase, with more than 1,000 redevelopment projects launched since 2020, approximately 13,500 cessed buildings requiring replacement, and significant opportunities across housing societies, cluster redevelopment and rehabilitation, the FIRST Construction Council (FCC), ASAPP Info Global Group, has organised the 3rd Mumbai Redevelopment Summit 2026, themed “Rebuilding Mumbai: From Redevelopment to Urban Transformation”, on Wednesday, November 4.

MHADA CEO To Attend As Chief Guest

The summit, to be held at Radisson Blu, near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, will have Sanjeev Jaiswal, Vice President and CEO of MHADA, as the chief guest.

The summit will bring together developers, policymakers, housing society representatives, financiers, architects, project management consultants, contractors, technology providers and building solution companies to explore how Mumbai can redevelop faster, safer and more profitably.

Key Discussion Areas At The Summit

The key discussion areas will include:

Mumbai Redevelopment 2.0: Emerging opportunities and high-potential micro-markets.

Cluster Redevelopment: Land aggregation, infrastructure and project economics.

Financial Viability: Project costs, funding, returns and risk management.

The 8–10 Year Risk: Contracts, delays and safeguards.

Self-Redevelopment: Financing, professional management and execution.

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Focus On Rehabilitation And Construction Technology

The discussion will also include:

SRA, MHADA and Cessed Buildings: Scaling rehabilitation and urban renewal.

Technology and Construction: AI, BIM, precast and construction efficiency.

Infrastructure Before Density: Integrating urban infrastructure with redevelopment.

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